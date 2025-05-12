403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Run Jordan Opens Registration for the 4th Edition of the Bromine Women’s Race 2025
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan – May 2025 – Run Jordan is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 4th edition of the Bromine Women’s Race 2025, set to take place on Friday, May 30th, at Al Hussein Public Parks under the empowering theme “Run for You.” The race is proudly sponsored by Bromine Jordan, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and several key partners from the private sector.
Women interested in participating can register online through the official website:
or by visiting Run Jordan office in Shmeisani – Amman, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM daily, until Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Race kits will be available for collection at the office during the same period.
The event offers two race categories: 2.6 km and 5.2 km, with both races starting at 9:00 AM.
Run Jordan highlighted that this initiative is part of its broader mission to foster a safe and supportive environment for women in sports, promote community involvement, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle.
Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, stated:
“At Run Jordan, we strongly believe in empowering women through sports. This annual race is a celebration of women’s strength, resilience, and achievements, and it underscores our commitment to enhancing both physical and mental well-being. We are proud to see this event grow each year, becoming a key fixture on the national sporting calendar.”
Ms. El-Kurd also extended her gratitude to Bromine Jordan and all the sponsors for their continued support, as well as to the Greater Amman Municipality and dedicated volunteers. She emphasized that it is through this collective effort that the Bromine Women’s Race has become a meaningful and successful event across the Kingdom.
Women interested in participating can register online through the official website:
or by visiting Run Jordan office in Shmeisani – Amman, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM daily, until Thursday, May 29th, 2025. Race kits will be available for collection at the office during the same period.
The event offers two race categories: 2.6 km and 5.2 km, with both races starting at 9:00 AM.
Run Jordan highlighted that this initiative is part of its broader mission to foster a safe and supportive environment for women in sports, promote community involvement, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle.
Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, stated:
“At Run Jordan, we strongly believe in empowering women through sports. This annual race is a celebration of women’s strength, resilience, and achievements, and it underscores our commitment to enhancing both physical and mental well-being. We are proud to see this event grow each year, becoming a key fixture on the national sporting calendar.”
Ms. El-Kurd also extended her gratitude to Bromine Jordan and all the sponsors for their continued support, as well as to the Greater Amman Municipality and dedicated volunteers. She emphasized that it is through this collective effort that the Bromine Women’s Race has become a meaningful and successful event across the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment