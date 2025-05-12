403
Sec. Rubio: Ending War Between Russia, Ukraine Remains Top Priority
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the US prioritized the end of war between Russia and Ukraine, saying it was at the top of his country's agenda.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this affirmation came during Secretary Rubio's call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
"The Secretary reaffirmed the US position on the Russia-Ukraine war: our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire," she said.
On India-Pakistan, the Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy emphasized "the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate."
"The Secretary expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," the spokesperson revealed.
President Donald Trump called on the Ukraine earlier to accept Russia's invitation for talks in Turkiye next Thursday to end the war entering its fourth year since the end of last February. (end)
