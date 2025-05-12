Global ESD Tapes And Labels Market To Reach USD 4,253.3 Million By 2035, Driven By Rising Electronics Demand FMI

ESD Tapes and Labels Market

The USA ESD tapes and labels market is growing fast, driven by rising chip production for 5G, AI, and EVs, ensuring static protection in high-tech fabs.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global sales of ESD tapes and labels are projected to reach USD 2,738.8 million in 2025, with an estimated market value of USD 4,253.3 million by 2035. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2035. The industry saw a revenue of USD 2,659.0 million in 2024 and is expected to experience a Y-o-Y growth of 4.3% in 2025.In an increasingly digital world, the demand for electronic components and devices has surged significantly. With this rise, the need for electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection has become more critical than ever. ESD tapes and labels serve as essential protective measures to ensure the safety of semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other delicate electronic components during their assembly, storage, and transportation.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!ESD tapes and labels are specially designed materials used to shield sensitive electronic components from electrostatic discharge. ESD can cause serious damage to electronic devices, leading to malfunctions and failures.To mitigate such risks, these protective tapes and labels are widely utilized in packaging, handling, and shipping of electronic parts. These materials help in identifying and segregating sensitive components, ensuring that they are managed under strict ESD-controlled environments.Rising Demand for Electrostatic Protection in Electronics ManufacturingThe escalating demand for ESD-safe packaging solutions is fueled by the rapid growth of the electronics industry, which relies heavily on semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and microchips. As electronic devices become more complex and compact, the need for effective static electricity mitigation solutions is rising.ESD tapes and labels serve a critical role in protecting delicate electronic components during assembly, storage, and transport, preventing electrostatic discharge that can lead to component failure or physical damage.Expanding Applications in the Semiconductor IndustryThe semiconductor sector is a major driver of demand for ESD tapes and labels, given its reliance on precision components that are highly susceptible to electrostatic damage. With the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chips, and 5G communication modules, the need for highly reliable ESD protection is increasing.Companies in the semiconductor supply chain, including chip manufacturers, electronic assembly units, and testing facilities, are integrating ESD labels for traceability and quality assurance, further boosting market expansion.Key Takeaways from the ESD Tapes and Labels Market.The global ESD tapes and labels industry recorded a CAGR of 3.0% between 2020 and 2024..Industry growth reached a value of USD 2,659.0 million in 2024..The USA is expected to lead in North America, with a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035..India is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% in South Asia & Pacific by 2035..PET face materials are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035..Electronic and electrical manufacturing end uses are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%.Unlock Hidden Potential – Dive into transformative insights and opportunities with our comprehensive Packaging Consumables and Supplies Industry Analysis .Growing Stringency in ESD Protection StandardsRegulatory bodies and industry organizations worldwide are imposing stricter standards for electrostatic discharge protection, compelling manufacturers to adopt certified ESD tapes and labels. Organizations such as the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) are setting benchmarks for safe handling, storage, and transportation of electronic components.Compliance with these standards is driving the demand for ESD-certified labeling solutions that ensure adherence to global safety regulations.Competitive Landscape: ESD Tapes and Labels MarketKey players in the ESD tapes and labels market are investing in the creation of innovative sustainable solutions, as well as forming collaborations. Key ESD tape and label providers have also been purchasing smaller players in order to expand their footprint and penetrate the ESD tape and label industry across several geographies.Recent Industry Developments in the ESD Tapes and Labels MarketIn January 2024, Flexcon Global, a supplier of innovative adhesives, tapes, films, and coating technologies for the healthcare industry, announced its participation in the MD&M West conference in Anaheim, California.Key Players of the ESD Tapes and Labels Industry.Ultratape Industries, Inc..Polyonics, Inc..Desco Industries Inc..3M Company.JSC“IDON”.Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd..Lotus Tapes (India) Pvt. Ltd..Bertech, Inc..Brady Corporation.Advance Tapes International Ltd..Antistat, Inc.Find Out More-Read the Complete Report for Full Insights!Key Segments of the ESD Tapes and Labels IndustryBy Product Type:In terms of product type, the industry is divided into below ESD tapes and ESD labels.By Face Material Type:In terms of face material type, the industry is segregated into PET, PA, Polyester, and Others.By End Use:The market is classified by end use such as electronic & electrical manufacturing, automotive & mechanical parts, aerospace, defence, and others.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The global PP closure market size is projected to reach USD 14.6 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, global PP closure sales are likely to rise at 4.30% CAGR. -Canada Straws Market value is projected to increase from USD 57.7 million in 2023 to USD 113.7 million by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, straw sales in Canada are likely to soar at 7.0% CAGR. -The Australia pallet wraps market size is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.0% in the next ten years. The market is projected to increase from USD 361.9 million in 2023 to USD 468.1 million by 2032. -The global Sliding Injection Molding Machines Market size is set to reach USD 383.3 million by 2033. It is estimated to showcase a decent CAGR of around 3.9% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. -Europe Liners Market size is expected to elevate at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032. It is projected to increase from USD 912.1 million in 2023 to USD 1,261.6 million by 2032. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.