Prime Minister Inspects Facilities In Irbid, Orders Upgrades Of Services

AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday toured six educational, industrial, youth and health facilities in the districts of Al Koura and Qasabat Irbid , as part of his field visits to development projects across the Kingdom.

The tour began with a visit to a comprehensive secondary school for girls, where the prime minister, accompanied by the minister of education, listened to students' and teachers' concerns. He instructed that the school undergo full maintenance and that an assessment be conducted to explore the possibility of expanding its facilities, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

At another comprehensive secondary school, Hassan commended the contributions of community volunteers in implementing local initiatives. He called for a study to expand the school and equip it with playgrounds and outdoor areas, particularly for kindergarten students, along with conducting general maintenance.

At Al Areen Garment Manufacturing Company, a Royal Initiative project employing 400 people, the prime minister, alongside the minister of labour, affirmed the government's support for the factory's expansion plan, which aims to create 200 additional jobs. He also ordered the acceleration of approvals for connecting the facility to solar energy sources, to lower production costs and encourage industrial investment.

In a visit to the Deir Abi Saeed Youth Centre, Hassan met with young women benefiting from training programmes. Joined by the minister of youth, he discussed ways to enhance the centre's role in empowering youth. He also instructed the expansion and accreditation of vocational and technical training programmes, the extension of training durations, and the provision of modern computers, internet access, and air conditioning for the facility's halls.

The Prime Minister also visited Princess Raya Bint Al Hussein Hospital, where he inspected medical departments and listened to patient and staff feedback. He directed the expansion of the intensive care and physical therapy units and ordered improvements to parking areas to better serve patients.

Hassan also visited the under-construction Princess Basma Hospital, where finishing works are nearing completion. He stressed the importance of completing the project by September to begin delivering health services to the public. He also called for the urgent rehabilitation of roads leading to the hospital to ensure smooth access for citizens.

The prime minister was accompanied during the tour by Irbid Governor Radwan Otoum and several Cabinet ministers.