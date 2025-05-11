Takaful And Karama A National Model To Be Emulated Globally In Social Protection: Al-Mashat

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) “Takaful and Karama is a national model to be emulated globally in social protection,” said Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, at a celebration on Sunday marking the 10th anniversary of the cash transfer programme. The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Al-Mashat stated the 2025/2026 development plan allocates EGP 327bn for human development, an annual 22% increase. She noted the World Bank has provided EGP 70bn in development financing for the programme since 2015, with EGP 1.2bn for economic empowerment of beneficiary families. Social protection and human development are government priorities, she added.

The celebration was attended by former Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab, several ministers including Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Maya Morsy, as well as Ghada Waly, UNODC Executive Director, and Stephane Gimbert, World Bank Regional Director.

Al-Mashat highlighted the programme's reflection of state commitment to social justice and human capital. Government plans until 2027 aim to expand social protection, focusing on female-headed households.

The minister underscored Takaful and Karama integrates social protection with education and health. Since 2015, Egypt has mobilised approximately $1.4bn (EGP 70bn) from the World Bank, alongside technical support. The UK also provided a grant to enhance the Ministry of Social Solidarity's capacities.

These efforts have reached over 4.6m families and about 17m beneficiaries. Al-Mashat reported 51% of Takaful beneficiary families comply with health conditions, 63% with education requirements, and 100% receive cash electronically. Women constitute 75% of cardholders.

Al-Mashat confirmed $25m (EGP 1.2bn) from World Bank funding is for micro-enterprise financing. The“Foras” (Opportunities) programme also trains beneficiaries.

The 2025/2026 budget allocates about EGP 732.6bn for social protection. Human development investments will reach approximately EGP 327bn.

Al-Mashat mentioned Egypt presented its Takaful and Karama experience at the 2025 World Bank Spring Meetings, where it was praised. She thanked early contributors Ghada Waly and Nevine El-Kabbaj, and congratulated Maya Morsy.

Prime Minister Madbouly honoured Al-Mashat and other ministers for their contributions.