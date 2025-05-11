Estonian Rescuers Donate Vehicles, Equipment To Ukrainian SES Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Estonian Association of Rescuers has donated vehicles, equipment, and supplies to support the psychological units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as emergency responders in the Poltava region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The humanitarian aid transfer was attended by several officials, including SES Head Andriy Danyk, Chief of the SES Main Directorate in the Poltava region Andriy Khyzhniak, Estonian Rescue Association Chairperson Piia Kallas, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine Vahur Soosaar, along with SES psychologists and other agency representatives.

The donated supplies included minibuses, technical equipment such as projectors, laptops, printers, and tablets, autonomous power sources, spotlights, special kits for working with children in crisis, and components for mobile psychological aid stations-including folding furniture, thermal blankets, first aid kits, and tents.

Additionally, the parties discussed opportunities for Ukrainian and Estonian experts to exchange knowledge and collaborate in the field of civil protection and emergency response.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region received two specialized vehicles from Swedish rescuers.