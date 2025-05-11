Qatari Women Succeeded In Wide Range Of Leadership Positions: NHRC Vice-Chairperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Wellington: Vice-chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari praised the State of Qatar's efforts to achieve equality effectively, particularly through expanding opportunities for Qatari women's economic and political participation, and increasing their presence in legislative and executive authorities. He pointed out that Qatari women have achieved significant success in various constitutional positions and have equal access to employment opportunities in the government sector.

This came during His Excellency's meeting in the New Zealand capital, Wellington, with the Chief-Human Rights Commissioner at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, HE Dr. Stephen Rainbow, and HE Divisional Manager of the United Nations, Human Rights and Commonwealth Division at New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Angela Hassan-Sharp.

Al Kuwari affirmed NHRC's readiness to cooperate with all human rights institutions in New Zealand through the exchange of experiences, expertise, and best practices, as well as through coordination and mutual support in United Nations Human Rights Council sessions, in addition to sharing perspectives on both countries' international commitments and the Universal Periodic Review mechanisms.

During his meeting with HE Chief-Human Rights Commissioner at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, Al Kuwari gave a presentation on NHRC's roles nationally, regionally, and internationally, highlighting the latest developments with regard to human rights in the State of Qatar, including labor law reforms such as the introduction of a minimum wage, the dismantling of the sponsorship (Kafala) system, and the establishment of a Labor Dispute Resolution Committee, among others.

Both parties agreed on the importance of working together on human rights, especially in protecting workers' rights in Qatar and migrant workers in New Zealand. They emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties and develop national human rights institutions' efforts in facing current challenges.

As for his meeting with HE the Divisional Manager of the United Nations, Human Rights and Commonwealth Division at New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Al Kuwari called for cooperation in exploring the ethical and legal implications of artificial intelligence on human rights, noting that this issue will be addressed by NHRC during its upcoming international conference scheduled for May 27-28.

His Excellency also stressed the importance of cooperating on issues related to freedom of expression, women's and workers' rights, sustainable development, and supporting initiatives of mutual interest within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Commonwealth. Both sides emphasized the importance of exchanging visits and experts in the field of human rights, cooperating in technical training, and organizing joint workshops and seminars.

In a separate context, HE the Vice-chairperson of NHRC praised New Zealand's balanced role in supporting international efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for the protection of civilians, compliance with international humanitarian law, an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and the immediate and safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

Al Kuwari expressed his appreciation for both Qatar and New Zealand's roles in maintaining international peace and security and mediation for peaceful conflict resolution, highlighting their contributions in promoting dialogue among cultures, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

