Madison Education Group Announces Free Certificate Series

- Dr. Scott Eidson, SVP, MSPDMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this week, Madison Education Group (MEG) announced the launch of a new Success in Business Series of certificates that are free to the public. The eight-module series of free certificates cover the basic skills and techniques needed to be successful in business activities.Dr. Scott Eidson, Executive Vice President of the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD), spoke highly of the new offerings. Dr. Eidson noted that each certificate program can be completed in less than fifteen minutes and provide participants with foundational knowledge key areas of business such as writing a business plan, implementing a business plan, prioritizing customer relations, and leveraging technology.Dr. Eidson noted,“these new certificates are perfect for both aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start a business and experienced businesspeople alike.”The first two certificates that launched this week and are currently available for enrollment are SBS 101 Crafting Effective Business Plans and SBS 102 Implementing Effective Marketing Strategies .Eidson added that the next two certificate in the series, SBS 103 Building Strong Teams and SBS 104 Prioritizing Customer Satisfaction will launch next week. Two certificates will go live each week throughout May.MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services. In addition to higher education and business consulting services, MEG is home to the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD), the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA), and the MaxCampus Systems--a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform.The new Success in Business Series is just one of several recent initiatives at MEG. Last month, MEG announced the launch of a new certificate in leadership and a new membership program. The next offering of the BUS 302 Leadership Principles 1 starts 12 May 2025. The MSPD Membership Program provides members with career advancing benefits, an annual series of member only awards, access to premier content, and networking and promotion opportunities.To learn more, visit / or email ...

