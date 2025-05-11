Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran Terms Nuclear Talks With U.S. As Difficult


2025-05-11 03:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Iran said on Sunday that the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman are "difficult".
Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X that the fourth round of talks had concluded, saying they were "difficult but useful to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences."
He added that the Omani mediator would determine when and where the next round of nuclear talks would take place.
Iran and the US have held three previous rounds of indirect talks, two in Muscat and one in Rome, in the presence of Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and US President's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff. (pickup previous)
