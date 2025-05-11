403
Lebanese Pres. Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun and his accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday in Kuwait on an official visit to the country.
He was received at the airport by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
National Guard Chief Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Al-Maousherji, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior state officials were also among those who welcomed the Lebanese president.
The honor mission accompanying the president was formed from the Amiri Diwan headed by Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abu Al-Hassan.
President Aoun is accompanied by an official delegation that includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Rajji and a number of senior officials of Lebanon (end)
