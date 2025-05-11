403
Gaza Faces Escalating Medical Shortages Amid Aid Blockade
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 11 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned on Sunday of a rapidly worsening shortage in medical supplies, with critical sectors of the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.
In a press statement, the ministry reported that 43 percent of essential medicines are completely out of stock an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous month. Additionally, 64 percent of medical consumables are no longer available.
Healthcare facilities, including emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units, are operating under severe constraints due to depleted inventories and a growing number of critical patients.
The ministry highlighted that individuals suffering from kidney failure, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and other non-communicable diseases are disproportionately affected.
The ministry reiterated its warning that continued restrictions on the entry of urgent medical supplies could soon bring healthcare services to a halt.
