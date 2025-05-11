Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Urges Sweden to Take Action Over Iranian Embassy Fire Attack

2025-05-11 09:48:58
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Saturday, urging Sweden to act “seriously” against those responsible for an arson attack on the Iranian embassy near Stockholm in April.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of Sweden implementing measures to prevent future incidents and called for increased dialogue to resolve any misunderstandings and strengthen bilateral ties, according to a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry.

In response, Stenergard reassured Iran that Sweden remains committed to safeguarding Iranian diplomatic missions, promising that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the embassy’s security.

The fire occurred on April 30 when the entrance to the Iranian embassy in Lidingo, near Stockholm, was set on fire. Swedish authorities confirmed that they launched a preliminary investigation into the arson and arrested a 55-year-old suspect.

