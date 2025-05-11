403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Metrobus Collision in Istanbul Claims One Life, Injures 22
(MENAFN) A fatal crash between two metrobuses in Istanbul on Saturday resulted in one death and 22 injuries, causing significant disruption to the city's public transit system, local authorities reported.
The Istanbul Governor's Office confirmed that the incident took place in Beylikduzu, located on the European side of the city, around 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).
One metrobus collided into the rear of another at the Haramidere stop, prompting emergency medical teams to rush to the scene.
Officials stated that three of the injured were in critical condition.
The collision led to the temporary closure of the station for passenger boarding and disrupted metrobus service, which is a key part of Istanbul’s public transport network, serving about 1 million commuters daily and easing the city's notorious traffic congestion.
The Istanbul Governor's Office confirmed that the incident took place in Beylikduzu, located on the European side of the city, around 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).
One metrobus collided into the rear of another at the Haramidere stop, prompting emergency medical teams to rush to the scene.
Officials stated that three of the injured were in critical condition.
The collision led to the temporary closure of the station for passenger boarding and disrupted metrobus service, which is a key part of Istanbul’s public transport network, serving about 1 million commuters daily and easing the city's notorious traffic congestion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment