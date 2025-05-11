Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Mother's Day To The Mothers Of Protectors Of Nation, Army Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Kesari Veer', spoke about the mothers, who have sent their children to serve the nation.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video, in which he can be seen paying respect to those mothers, whose children continue to protect the nation especially in the wake of heightened tensions between India, and its notorious neighbour Pakistan.

He said in the video,“A mother is a mother, right? But today, on Mother's Day, I am remembering those mothers who have sent their children to sacrifice for the country. The mother who finds her son wrapped in a turban. Her tears are not only of pain, but also of pride. The mother who cries but does not feel weak. The mother who breaks but does not allow herself to fall apart. That mother is actually a warrior, a soldier”.

“The mother whose son gets martyred on the border, she raises her head and says, my son has come to serve the country. I salute all those mothers today, whose children give birth to the courage of Indian mothers. Your passion gives strength to the country. Today, once again, pray for those mothers who will never have their martyr children back. On this Mother's Day, I salute all of you mothers. Long live India”, he added.

After almost a week of gradually intensifying escalations between the two nuclear armed nations, POTUS Donald Trump claimed that he stepped into the mediate the peace talks between the two neighbours calling for an immediate ceasefire. Earlier, JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States had said that the stand-off between India and Pakistan is none of their business.

However, Pakistan blatantly violated the ceasefire, and sent its drone inside Indian territory prompting blackouts in many border cities across the western front. This was followed by shelling from Pakistan.

The escalations came into effect after Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists including a person from Nepal in Pahalgam, last month.

This was followed by India's precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan in the form of Operation Sindoor, which led to the killing of many terrorists on Pak's soil. Pakistan responded to Operation Sindoor with drone attacks, and engaged the entire western front, and also resorted to heavy shelling causing huge casualties.