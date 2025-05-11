403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Opens New BrahMos Missile Production
(MENAFN) India has officially launched a new production unit for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by officials from the Ministry of Defense.
The new facility, which was inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will focus on the production of one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.
These missiles are capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 2.8 and have a range between 290-400 kilometers, according to ministry representatives.
BrahMos Aerospace, a collaboration between India and Russia, was established in 2005 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.
The company is a joint venture, with India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holding a 50.5 percent share, while Russian company NPO Mashinostroyenia controls the remaining 49.5 percent.
Along with the new missile production unit, the launch also included the opening of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility, which will play a significant role in the assembly and testing of the missiles, the ministry officials explained.
During the ceremony, the foundation stone for the Defense Testing Infrastructure System (DTIS) was also laid.
This system will be vital for the testing and certification of various defense products at the facility.
The BrahMos production plant, which was built at a cost of USD35 million, was completed in a span of three and a half years, according to the officials.
Furthermore, in March, India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) authorized the procurement of 250 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, as reported by Indian media, quoting unnamed sources.
The new facility, which was inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will focus on the production of one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.
These missiles are capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 2.8 and have a range between 290-400 kilometers, according to ministry representatives.
BrahMos Aerospace, a collaboration between India and Russia, was established in 2005 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.
The company is a joint venture, with India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) holding a 50.5 percent share, while Russian company NPO Mashinostroyenia controls the remaining 49.5 percent.
Along with the new missile production unit, the launch also included the opening of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility, which will play a significant role in the assembly and testing of the missiles, the ministry officials explained.
During the ceremony, the foundation stone for the Defense Testing Infrastructure System (DTIS) was also laid.
This system will be vital for the testing and certification of various defense products at the facility.
The BrahMos production plant, which was built at a cost of USD35 million, was completed in a span of three and a half years, according to the officials.
Furthermore, in March, India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) authorized the procurement of 250 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, as reported by Indian media, quoting unnamed sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment