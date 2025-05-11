PHCC, Aman Center To Enhance Services For Women, Children Affected By Violence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center“Aman” have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening community partnership and enhancing services for the most vulnerable groups-women and children affected by violence and family disintegration. Representing PHCC at the signing was Dr. Samya Ahmad Al Abdullah, Executive Director of Operations, while Fadel Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director, represented Aman Center. The signing took place at PHCC's main headquarters.

The agreement outlines the facilitation of access for beneficiaries to preventive and therapeutic healthcare services provided by PHCC, while simultaneously supporting Aman Center's protection, rehabilitation, and community integration programs. It also includes the exchange of expertise and information and the organization of joint awareness campaigns to spread awareness on violence prevention methods and enhancing family cohesion. This will be achieved through the creation of a sustainable framework that enhances the quality of support and services, and the building of an integrated safety network for beneficiaries, through workshops, seminars, and joint training courses.

The activities of the agreement are expected to begin next month, with the first coordination meeting scheduled to set the executive and advertising plans for the joint programs, contributing to the enhancement of the physical and mental health of the targeted groups.

Serving the Qatari community

Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik, Managing Director of PHCC, stated:“I would like to express my happiness, as well as that of all PHCC staff, at the signing of this cooperation agreement with the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center“Aman.” Our efforts intersect in many areas, and through this step, we hope to achieve further successes for both parties, ultimately benefiting the Qatari community. Serving our society remains the core focus of all state institutions and the true compass guiding our cooperation and joint work plans.”

“We are confident that the signing of this agreement will make a fundamental contribution to enhancing community engagement, as PHCC is committed to supporting efforts that promote a culture of person- and community-centered healthcare. We also aim to establish direct communication channels with members of the community, enabling everyone living in our country to voice their opinions and evaluate services directly with decision-makers, ensuring that their feedback is incorporated into the decision-making process.”



The agreement highlights the Corporation's commitment to refocusing services from the perspective of different partners and community sectors, providing them in a comprehensive and integrated manner that centers on the individual and family. Our doors are always open to all opinions, as they are the primary driver of our work and the main guide for our future plans, aiming to meet the aspirations of individuals in Qatar.

Activating the partnership principle

Fadl Mohamed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Aman Center, emphasized the necessity of activating the principle of community partnership with sectors that are essential for the target groups at Aman Center, specifically women, children, and victims of family breakdown due to violence. The health sector plays a crucial role in helping the targeted groups and is a strategic partner, as it will facilitate access to Aman Center's services in protection, rehabilitation, and community integration. Additionally, there will be collaboration in the exchange of expertise and information, and PHCC will assist in providing preventive and therapeutic healthcare services for Aman Center's target groups.

This collaboration will activate the agreement in several areas of shared interest, with joint efforts to develop and implement plans, programs, and awareness campaigns that enhance community awareness of issues related to the target groups and foster family cohesion. Suggestions will also be made for organizing seminars, training courses, and discussion sessions on common topics to benefit from the experiences and expertise of both parties in various relevant fields.

Health-social integration

Dr. Al Abdullah expressed her pride in signing the agreement with Aman Center, noting that it represents an important step in enhancing integration between the health and social sectors, providing mutual support for preventive and therapeutic programs, and delivering professional and comprehensive services that meet the needs of all groups. She added that continuous communication with partners contributes to improving the quality of healthcare and raising awareness about the importance of prevention and rehabilitation, which has a positive impact on public health.

The Corporation provides many services that ensure healthcare for community members, including those exposed to family conflicts, especially women and children, through mental health services, psychological support, and health education.

She noted that the agreement will strengthen cooperation between the two parties and achieve their shared goals through a sustainable and practical framework, enhancing public health and the quality of services provided to target groups, particularly women, children, and victims of domestic violence, in addition to their rehabilitation and reintegration into society, and raising awareness about protecting and rehabilitating children affected by psychological and social problems.