Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kherson's Korabelnyi District


2025-05-11 07:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupation army shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a civilian.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform, a 76-year-old resident was wounded in the attack.

"She sustained explosive and traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her back and hip," the report states.

The victim has been hospitalized for medical treatment.

As reported, a civilian was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Ministry of Health

