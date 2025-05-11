Civilian Injured As Russian Forces Shell Kherson's Korabelnyi District
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform, a 76-year-old resident was wounded in the attack.
"She sustained explosive and traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her back and hip," the report states.Read also: Russian army attacks village in Zaporizhzhia region, woman wounded
The victim has been hospitalized for medical treatment.
As reported, a civilian was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
Photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment