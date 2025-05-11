403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minster Of Education Praises Students' Achievement At In't Robotics Award
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei expressed great pride on Sunday in the outstanding achievements recently made by the Ministry of Education students in an international robotics award.
In a press release, Al-Tabtabaei extended his congratulations to the Faltech Robotics team for winning the Judges' Award at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship after delivering an exceptional performance, and to the students of Umm Kalthum Bint Mohammad Middle School for winning the Best Theatrical Idea Award.
He noted that the team's excellence at the VEX Championship, despite intense competition from over 1,200 teams representing 60 countries, demonstrates Kuwait's leading position in robotics and programming.
Al-Tabtabaei also praised the educational staff who trained and guided the students. (end)
mar
In a press release, Al-Tabtabaei extended his congratulations to the Faltech Robotics team for winning the Judges' Award at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship after delivering an exceptional performance, and to the students of Umm Kalthum Bint Mohammad Middle School for winning the Best Theatrical Idea Award.
He noted that the team's excellence at the VEX Championship, despite intense competition from over 1,200 teams representing 60 countries, demonstrates Kuwait's leading position in robotics and programming.
Al-Tabtabaei also praised the educational staff who trained and guided the students. (end)
mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment