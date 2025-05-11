403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Easter ceasefire ends
(MENAFN) The Easter ceasefire has ended, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of violations, and fighting has resumed along the front lines. This reflects the ongoing difficulty of bringing the war to a close, despite efforts for peace. Amid renewed hostilities, Donald Trump’s peace plan faces significant challenges. While he has been pushing for a peace deal with Russia, it remains unclear whether he can avoid a deal that could be seen as a personal defeat, politically damaging to him.
Trump’s approach contrasts with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Trump is genuinely trying to broker peace, believing the war is a losing proposition inherited from Biden. However, he knows that any deal must avoid the appearance of surrender. His motivation isn't necessarily to accommodate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desires, but rather to bring the war to an end without political fallout. Trump’s confidant, Steve Witkoff, has been meeting with Putin to explore the possibility of a deal, but the terms have largely been consistent with Moscow's hardline stance.
Putin insists that peace can only be achieved on Russia’s terms, which could include territorial concessions and a reshaped security architecture in Eastern Europe, reversing Cold War-era legacies. It’s believed that Putin is using the threat of escalation to pressure Trump into accepting a deal that benefits Russia’s objectives. In return, Trump could claim peace, gain economic wins like the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and ease US-Russia tensions, while Putin gets the sanctions lifted and Russia's actions in Ukraine legitimized.
However, Trump faces internal opposition. Key figures like Keith Kellogg argue that Ukraine won’t accept any such agreement, and that Europe is firmly aligned with Kiev. Marco Rubio, as Secretary of State, may insist that any peace deal should favor Western interests and push for more sanctions and military aid for Ukraine. Trump's situation is complicated, as domestic political pressures may prevent him from achieving the peace he desires. His earlier cordial relationship with Putin ended in expanded anti-Russia measures, and now, even with greater political strength, the stakes are higher.
Trump’s approach contrasts with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Trump is genuinely trying to broker peace, believing the war is a losing proposition inherited from Biden. However, he knows that any deal must avoid the appearance of surrender. His motivation isn't necessarily to accommodate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desires, but rather to bring the war to an end without political fallout. Trump’s confidant, Steve Witkoff, has been meeting with Putin to explore the possibility of a deal, but the terms have largely been consistent with Moscow's hardline stance.
Putin insists that peace can only be achieved on Russia’s terms, which could include territorial concessions and a reshaped security architecture in Eastern Europe, reversing Cold War-era legacies. It’s believed that Putin is using the threat of escalation to pressure Trump into accepting a deal that benefits Russia’s objectives. In return, Trump could claim peace, gain economic wins like the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and ease US-Russia tensions, while Putin gets the sanctions lifted and Russia's actions in Ukraine legitimized.
However, Trump faces internal opposition. Key figures like Keith Kellogg argue that Ukraine won’t accept any such agreement, and that Europe is firmly aligned with Kiev. Marco Rubio, as Secretary of State, may insist that any peace deal should favor Western interests and push for more sanctions and military aid for Ukraine. Trump's situation is complicated, as domestic political pressures may prevent him from achieving the peace he desires. His earlier cordial relationship with Putin ended in expanded anti-Russia measures, and now, even with greater political strength, the stakes are higher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment