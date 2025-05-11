403
US, Russia share common ground in opposing what it calls "Eurofascism"
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has stated that the US and Russia share common ground in opposing what it calls "Eurofascism" and the authoritarian tendencies that dominate Western Europe. A new article on the SVR's website titled "Eurofascism, just as 80 years ago, is the common enemy for Moscow and Washington" outlines the agency's perspective.
The SVR argues that Europe has a historical tendency toward totalitarianism, which has led to global conflicts in the past. It points to historical events such as the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, the violent actions of Napoleon, and the Nazi Charlemagne Division as examples of European extremism. The agency credits French writer Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, who collaborated with Nazi Germany, with introducing the concept of "Eurofascism," believing that such tendencies are not unique to Germans but are present in other European societies as well.
The agency suggests that the growing divide between the US and the EU is fostering a temporary alignment between Washington and Moscow. It notes that historical resistance to oppressive regimes, like the American opposition to the British Monarchy and the Jacobin Revolution, may be leading to this rapproachement. The SVR also claims that conservative experts in the US view the British elite as being prone to committing severe crimes against humanity, drawing parallels to the British invasion of Washington in 1814.
The statement is released amid ongoing efforts by the White House to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. The SVR notes that, unlike the current US administration, former President Donald Trump's team was more inclined to understand Russia's positions and concerns.
