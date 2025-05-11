Azerbaijan Debuts At Venice Architecture Biennale With A Message Of Innovation And Heritage

For the first time, Azerbaijan is participating in the prestigious International Architecture Biennale in Venice, showcasing its architectural evolution and national vision through a pavilion titled“Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, the country's debut comes during the 19th edition of the Biennale, running from May 10 to November 23. This year's theme, “Intelligence. Natural. Artificial. Collective,” highlights the role of architecture in responding to global challenges such as climate change and technological transformation.

Azerbaijan's exhibition, presented under the concept “Reconstruction. Innovation. Preservation,” features three emblematic projects:



Baku White City, a model of urban regeneration, reflects Azerbaijan's sustainable approach to transforming former industrial zones into eco-conscious, modern living spaces;

Victory Park, commemorating the historic November 8 Victory, stands as a tribute to national unity and the enduring spirit of those who sacrificed for the country's freedom; Zangilan Mosque, newly rebuilt in traditional Karabakh style, symbolizes the harmonious blend of spiritual heritage with contemporary design in post-conflict restoration.

In addition, the pavilion pays homage to Ajami Nakhchivani, the 12th-century founder of the Nakhchivan architectural school, whose legacy is presented as timeless and visionary-bridging centuries of architectural excellence.

The six-month-long Biennale will also host conferences, seminars, and panel discussions, offering Azerbaijan a platform to engage with global audiences on issues of architecture, sustainability, and cultural identity.