Kiara Advani Marks An Emotional Mother’S Day As She Prepares For Motherhood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) As Kiara Advani prepares to embrace motherhood, she marked this Mother's Day with a deeply emotional tribute for her mother.

In a heartfelt social media post, the actress shared her gratitude and love for the woman who has been her unwavering support. The mom-to-be shared an emotional tribute to her mother, calling her "her universe." On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of photos featuring her special moments with her mother and simply wrote,“Happy Mother's Day to my whole universe. In her next follow-up post, the actress shared a photo from her wedding featuring her actor husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and his mother, Rimma Malhotra. The caption of the post read,“Happy Mother's Day, mil,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The collage Kiara shared features four touching photos that beautifully capture the bond she shares with her mother. It includes a graceful solo portrait of her mom, a nostalgic throwback from Kiara's childhood, a candid moment of the two posing together, and a heartwarming snapshot from her wedding day-where her mother is lovingly seen helping her put on jewelry. The collage reflects not just cherished memories but the deep-rooted connection and love between Kiara and her mother.

Notably, the 'Kabir Singh' actress, who is expecting her first child, is set to experience Mother's Day in an entirely new light next year - not just as a daughter, but as a mother herself.

In February this year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced they were expecting their first child by sharing an adorable photo of tiny baby socks on social media. The caption of the post read,“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

The couple, who met on the sets of their 2021 film, "Shershaah," tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.