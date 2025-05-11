403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Newly Elected Pope Of The Vatican
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the newly elected Pope of the Vatican and Bishop of Rome Leo XIV.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the Pope on the great confidence placed in him by the cardinals through his election as head of the Catholic Church, succeeding Pope Francis I. (end)
