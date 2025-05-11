QC Participates In IRU General Assembly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber recently took part in the General Assembly meeting of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Chamber was represented by Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al-Misned, Board Member, President of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), and Vice Chair of the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) for the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).

The meeting featured a roundtable on road transport and competitiveness and covered key agenda items, including the speech of IRU President Radu Dinescu, the General Assembly and financial reports, and a review of the IRU Award for Top Road Transport Managers 2025.

In statements, Al-Misned emphasized that such meetings serve as a strategic international platform for enhancing cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the fields of transport and logistics.

He noted that they open broader avenues for member countries to achieve integration and competitiveness across land and logistics supply chains.

“Our participation in this important event reflects Qatar's commitment to reinforcing its position as an integrated logistics hub and advancing infrastructure development to facilitate regional and international land trade,” he added.

He underscored the rapid changes underway in the global road transport sector, which call for deeper cooperation and the adoption of smart, sustainable solutions.

He also highlighted Qatar Chamber's dedication to playing an active role in shaping the future of transportation through its contributions to the IRU.

Al-Misned further highlighted the importance of digital transformation and the need to enhance the competitiveness of the transportation sector.

He referred to the initiatives outlined in the IRU's collective call to action titled“Driving Competitiveness – A Collective Call to Action”, which emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and policy alignment to strengthen global transport systems.

He also underscored the importance of supporting the IRU's efforts in training and talent development, particularly through initiatives such as the IRU Award for Top Road Transport Managers 2025.

He affirmed that investing in human capital remains a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development in the transport and logistics sector.