QOC Participates In GCC Olympic Committees Presidents' Council Executive Board Meeting

2025-05-11 04:23:28
Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) participated in the 101th Executive Board Meeting of the Presidents of the GCC National Olympic Committees, held in Kuwait yesterday.

The QOC delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of the Sports Sector, and included Mohammed Issa Al Fadala, Director of the Sports Affairs Department. The meeting was also attended by the Secretaries-General of the GCC Olympic Committees.

Discussions during the meeting focused on key topics, most notably the third edition of the GCC Beach Games held in Oman.

The meeting also addressed items on the agenda, including the upcoming 4th GCC Games – Qatar 2026, the 2nd GCC Youth Games in 2028, the Sports Law and Management Conference, the Unified Platform for Gulf Women's Sports, and the GCC Women's Sports Hackathon Program. The Executive Board approved a number of recommendations, which will be submitted for review at the 37th Meeting of the GCC Olympic Committees Presidents' Council, scheduled to take place today.

