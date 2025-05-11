Moscow reacts to Trump’s Ukraine war timeline

The Kremlin has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks suggesting that Moscow will soon reply to a proposed peace deal with Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that while the peace negotiations are “difficult,” Russia remains committed to resolving the conflict.Peskov made the comments after Trump indicated at a White House press conference that he anticipates hearing from Moscow “very shortly” about a ceasefire proposal. Trump expressed hope for a swift resolution to the war, saying, “We want the death and the killing to stop.”When asked whether Trump’s statement implied a covert understanding between Russia and the U.S., Peskov denied any such agreement but acknowledged progress in the negotiations. He highlighted that Russia has upheld a temporary halt on attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, though he claimed Ukraine has not reciprocated.Peskov also responded to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s warning that Washington might pull out of mediation efforts if talks do not advance. Peskov said only the U.S. could answer whether it intends to continue playing a role in the peace process.Rubio had earlier stated that the U.S. expects clarity within days on whether a deal is feasible in the short term. If no progress is made, he warned, Washington could choose to disengage from the negotiations.

