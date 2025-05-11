Awqaf Ministry Releases Book On Studies Of Endowments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Centre for Waqf Studies, under the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has released a new academic publication titled Mabahith Al Waqf (Studies on Endowments), authored by the esteemed scholar Sheikh Muhammad Zayd Al Ibyani, with editorial oversight by Dr. Ziyad Al-Ghazouli.

This book is the seventh volume in the Centre's Contemporary Studies Series.

Interested individuals can obtain a copy by visiting the Ministry's booth at the Doha International Book Fair, or by going to the Heritage Hall at the Ministry's headquarters, specifically the book distribution section on the ground floor.

Visitors can also browse and collect additional publications based on their academic level.

The Ministry gives special attention to researchers and graduate students by providing them with a curated selection of foundational classical works.

The book is considered one of the rare classical references on Islamic endowments (Waqf), originally published in 1333AH (circa 1915 CE). It has now been reissued in a revised and critically edited academic edition nearly a century later, as part of the Directorate's mission to revive foundational Waqf literature of high scholarly and jurisprudential value.

This edition is distinguished by its comprehensiveness and precision. It presents the rulings and discussions on Waqf according to the Hanafi school, which was prevalent in Egypt in the early 20th century.

The work includes clarified legal terminology, sourced references, and comparative insights with contemporary Waqf legislation, particularly Qatar's Law No. (9) of 2021 on Waqf. The book also contains important legal and academic appendices.

Dr. Khalid Al-Awn, Head of the Centre for Waqf Studies, stated that the release is part of the Centre's vision to document and reissue original Waqf literature in scholarly formats that serve the needs of researchers.

The author explores Waqf in detail - from its definition, conditions, and essential elements to the rulings on selling waqf property, endowments made by the terminally ill, the roles and responsibilities of the administrator (nazir), and the rights and limitations of beneficiaries.

The book covers leasing (ijara), sharecropping (muzara'a), litigation, acknowledgments, and testimony, concluding with rare legal and jurisprudential appendices. It serves as an important contribution to the development of Waqf jurisprudence.