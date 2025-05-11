Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Ready For Talks In Any Format, Says President Zelensky

2025-05-11 03:06:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and four other European leaders met in Kiev on Saturday and held a phone call with United States President Donald Trump, Azernews reports via Axios.

During the 15-minute-long conversation, Zelensky told Trump that he would be willing to hold "direct" peace negotiations with Russia if Moscow agrees to the proposed 30-day ceasefire, Axios reported, citing sources.

"Trump seemed satisfied to see Ukraine embracing the ceasefire and accepting direct negotiations with Russia," one of the sources commented, with another one adding that everyone is now waiting for Russia to give an answer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky then announced on Saturday in a post on X that his country is prepared for meetings and negotiations "in any format."

However, he underscored that a ceasefire needs to begin before any diplomacy takes place. "We share a common view: an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose it begin on Monday, May 12. We are waiting for Russia's response," he said.

Zelensky further revealed that talks with United States President Donald Trump were "positive and concrete."

