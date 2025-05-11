403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Biden criticizes Trump’s first 100 days saying it is ‘worst ever’
(MENAFN) Former President Joe Biden has harshly criticized Donald Trump’s early presidency, calling his first 100 days in office “the worst ever,” during a recent interview with ABC News. Biden’s comments break the traditional grace period during which past presidents typically avoid attacking their successors in the early months.
Biden also addressed ongoing speculation about his mental acuity, widely believed to have influenced his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race. Dismissing the reports, Biden said, “They are wrong,” and insisted his final months in office were effective. “I think I did a pretty damn good job the last six months,” he added.
Reflecting on the 2024 election, Biden expressed disappointment over Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump and claimed that sexism and racism played a significant role in the outcome. “They went the sexist route,” Biden remarked, criticizing what he described as a persistent effort to undermine the idea of a multiracial woman leading the country.
Despite not running, Biden asserted that he could have beaten Trump had he stayed in the race, noting that the election was not a guaranteed win for either side. Trump secured victory through tight margins in critical swing states like Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Biden’s decision to bow out came after months of mounting concerns over his age and a widely panned debate performance in June 2024. Under increasing pressure from Democratic leaders, he stepped aside to allow Vice President Harris to become the party’s nominee. She ultimately lost to Trump in the general election, with the former president winning 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’s 226.
Biden also addressed ongoing speculation about his mental acuity, widely believed to have influenced his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race. Dismissing the reports, Biden said, “They are wrong,” and insisted his final months in office were effective. “I think I did a pretty damn good job the last six months,” he added.
Reflecting on the 2024 election, Biden expressed disappointment over Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump and claimed that sexism and racism played a significant role in the outcome. “They went the sexist route,” Biden remarked, criticizing what he described as a persistent effort to undermine the idea of a multiracial woman leading the country.
Despite not running, Biden asserted that he could have beaten Trump had he stayed in the race, noting that the election was not a guaranteed win for either side. Trump secured victory through tight margins in critical swing states like Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Biden’s decision to bow out came after months of mounting concerns over his age and a widely panned debate performance in June 2024. Under increasing pressure from Democratic leaders, he stepped aside to allow Vice President Harris to become the party’s nominee. She ultimately lost to Trump in the general election, with the former president winning 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’s 226.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment