Russian Victory Day Ceasefire Ends in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A 72-hour ceasefire, declared by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, concluded at midnight Moscow time.
The temporary halt in hostilities began on May 8 and was announced by Putin on April 28, who justified the truce "for humanitarian reasons" to facilitate Victory Day observances.
However, Ukraine rejected the brief ceasefire. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the limited pause and instead advocated for a more extended 30-day cessation of hostilities.
Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity for a more comprehensive approach to peace efforts.
On May 10, during a summit in Kyiv, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine issued a joint statement.
They called for an "immediate, full, and unconditional" ceasefire to begin on May 12, underscoring the need for an extensive and lasting resolution to the conflict.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reiterated that the short-term Russian ceasefire was inadequate, pushing for a longer period of cessation to provide an opportunity for meaningful diplomatic dialogue and potential negotiations.
