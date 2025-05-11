403
OnStar continues to elevate the connected mobility experience, delivering intelligent access and enhanced remote control capabilities to General Motors owners
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) OnStar, General Motors’ in-vehicle technology that enhances convenience, safety, security, and entertainment for Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac owners, is rolling out a new suite of app enhancements designed to provide Members with an intelligent, and an even more responsive experience. With intuitive navigation, more powerful remote commands, and real-time insights, OnStar is once again setting the standard for what’s possible in connected mobility.
At OnStar, Better Never Stops, and these latest updates reinforce the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovations that put Members in control of their vehicles, wherever the journey takes them.
The latest enhancements to myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac apps¹ introduce a reimagined navigation experience with a fresh, streamlined home screen that ensures quick access to essential vehicle controls, making interactions smoother and more intuitive. Additionally, optimized load times and enhanced responsiveness provide a faster, more seamless connection to vehicle features, delivering an effortless and efficient user experience.
Seamless vehicle control, anytime, anywhere
OnStar continues to deliver an elevated ownership experience, giving Members more ways to stay in control beyond the well-loved Remote Start and Lock / Unlock:
• Extended Remote Start²– Start the engine and keep it running longer, which is perfect for extreme weather conditions.
• Climate Control² – Adjust your cabin temperature before stepping inside for a cooler drive, no matter how hot it is.
• Liftgates & Tailgates – Now you can lock and unlock liftgates and tailgates independently of the main doors.
Smarter navigation and vehicle Insights
OnStar’s commitment to intelligent, connected mobility extends to its latest enhancements, ensuring that every ICE or EV journey is backed by real-time insights and precision navigation:
• Enhanced Maps & Vehicle Locate – A smarter, more intuitive location experience, helping Members find their vehicle faster, by getting live directions to their vehicle through Google Maps.
• Upgraded Help Center – With Digitized Owner Manuals and enhanced support features, you can get on-demand access to essential vehicle information and assistance.
• Advanced Vehicle Diagnostics – Beyond the standard details, now customers can get real-time detailed vehicle health diagnostics providing greater peace of mind.
New features and smarter charging for electric vehicles
For GM’s growing lineup of electric vehicles, new updates introduce enhanced EV-specific charging controls:
• Target Charge Level – Set a preferred charge limit for optimized energy efficiency from your phone.
• Stop Charge Command – Manage charging remotely with ease, ensuring flexibility and smarter energy use.
OnStar continues to pioneer the evolution of vehicle intelligence, delivering product enhancements designed to transform the vehicle ownership experience even when in our Member’s driveway. Now, That’s Better.
The latest myChevrolet, myGMC and myCadillac apps¹ can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
