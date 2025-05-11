Charity Bike Ride In Support Of AFU Was Held In Frankivsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A charity bicycle ride in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was held in Ivano-Frankivsk to mark the City Day.

This was announced on Facebook by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, Ukrinform reports.

“We have continued a good tradition of holding a bike ride in Frankivsk on the occasion of the City Day. Today we are raising funds to help the soldiers of the 91st Brigade buy a car,” Martsinkiv wrote.

According to the mayor, veterans took part in the bike ride, including those who use prosthetic limbs.

As the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council told Ukrinform, activists, cycling fans and citizens who wanted to support the Armed Forces with donations rode six and a half kilometers through the streets of the regional center.

The City Day bicycle race was held for the seventh time, before the full-scale invasion began, and its goal was to popularize cycling culture.

As reported, a charity bike ride in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took place in Poltava on May 3, with more than 150 people participating.