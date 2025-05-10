Jamia Millia Reschedules Exams For J&K Students

Minister for Education J&K Government, Sakina Itoo informed about the development through a tweet on social networking site 'X,'“Considering the ongoing situation Jamia Millia Islamia will reschedule the admission test for students from Jammu and Kashmir at the request of the J&K Government. I thank the university administration for understanding the current challenges faced by the students of J&K”.

The admission tests of Jamia Millia Islamia for the session 2025-26 commenced on 26th April, 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by 31st May, 2025.

The admission tests of a few programs are scheduled on 10th and 11th May, 2025.

However, for the remaining students, the admission tests will be held on given dates and time (May 10-11, 2025).

