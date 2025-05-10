Fourth Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference Kick Starts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Organized by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies and the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations in Iran, the 4th edition of the Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference commenced on Saturday.

Held under the title,"Strong Relations and Mutual Benefits", the event brought together a distinguished group of officials, experts and researchers specializing in regional and international affairs.

This edition of the conference comes at a critical moment for the region, amid major transformations and rising challenges, giving the gathering exceptional significance as an open platform for strengthening dialogue between the Arab world and Iran, and for building partnerships rooted in shared interests and regional stability.

In his opening speech, Chairman of Al Jazeera Media Network's Board of Directors HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani, stressed that Arab-Iranian relations are not merely defined by geography; rather, they consist of a long history of cultural interaction and shared interests, adding that this historical and cultural interconnection calls for a deeper study to understand the nature of these relations and explore avenues for sustainable future cooperation.

His Excellency noted that this year's theme, "Strong Relations and Mutual Benefits", reflects a firm belief in the importance of constructive dialogue as a fundamental entry point to sustainable development and regional stability. He added that fostering understanding can only be achieved through continued discussions and coming up with new approaches to address regional conflicts.

Regarding political developments, HE the Chairman of Al Jazeera Media Network's Board of Directors, welcomed the Iran-US talks hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, expressing hope that they would lead to outcomes that serve the interests of all parties, help ease regional tensions, and lay a foundation for broader global stability.

Concluding his speech, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani stressed that cooperation between Arab states and Iran is what the region needs to institutionalize intellectual dialogue and seek sustainable solutions that serve the interests of both sides' peoples.

For his part, President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former Iranian Foreign Minister HE Dr. Kamal Kharrazi highlighted the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation between Iran and the Arab world in order to confront current regional challenges.

His Excellency pointed out that regional dialogue between Iran and Arab states is an urgent need in light of rapidly evolving geopolitical developments, adding that Iran seeks to use soft power to establish sound relations with its neighbors and to promote cooperation in areas such as the economy, energy, culture, and science.

Dr. Kharrazi also expressed concern over the continued conflicts in the region, especially regarding the Palestinian issue, calling for joint efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza and impose sanctions on Israel to deter its ongoing violations.

In closing, HE the President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, called for the establishment of a regional mechanism for security and economic cooperation, free from foreign interference, stressing that Iran is ready to build broad and comprehensive partnerships with neighboring countries to achieve a shared future of peace and progress.

Running until May 12, the conference aims to deepen discussions on ways to enhance Arab-Iranian dialogue and explore the establishment of a sustainable strategic partnership capable of confronting the many challenges facing the region. Through its diverse sessions, participants will seek to develop both theoretical and practical frameworks for advancing regional cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust.

The fourth edition's agenda will address several pressing issues, starting with the major challenges roiling the Middle East, with a focus on how escalation and de-escalation are reshaping regional power dynamics.

It will also underscore the importance of maintaining and deepening dialogue, stemming from a shared belief that building strong relations based on shared benefits is the optimal path to achieving peace and sustainable development in the region.