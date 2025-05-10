Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Chairs High-Level Meeting After Ceasefire

2025-05-10 03:09:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a“full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

Read Also Drones Shot Down At Multiple Places In J&K Indian Forces Authorised to Respond: Misri

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

