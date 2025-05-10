Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azur Air Flight To Antalya Returns To Mineralnye Vody Due To Technical Malfunction

2025-05-10 03:06:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azur Air passenger aircraft en route from Mineralnye Vody to Antalya was forced to return to its departure airport due to a technical malfunction.

Azernews reports, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported that the Boeing 757, operated by Azur Air, encountered an issue with one of its engines shortly after takeoff.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 21:00 Moscow time, a Boeing 757 flying the Mineralnye Vody–Antalya route returned to M.Y. Lermontov International Airport in Mineralnye Vody due to a technical malfunction in one of its engines,” the statement read.

More than 230 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported, and further inspections are underway to determine the cause of the malfunction.

