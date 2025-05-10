IEEE ICRA 2025: World's Leading Robotics And Automation Conference

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) IEEE ICRA 2025: Atlanta to host global gathering of robotics and automation pioneers

May 10, 2025 by David Edwards

The International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA), recognized as one of the world's largest and most influential international conferences in its field, is set to take place in Atlanta, USA, from May 19–23, 2025.

This premier event will draw together the foremost researchers, academics, and industry professionals in robotics and automation for a week of intensive knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The impressive scale and selectivity of ICRA 2025 are evident in the numbers: out of 4,153 submissions, 1,606 high-quality papers, representing an acceptance rate of approximately 38.67 percent, have been selected for presentation.

Attendees of ICRA 2025 can look forward to keynote and plenary sessions delivered by leading experts who are shaping the future of robotics and automation. Imagine hearing from pioneers in areas such as:



Human-robot interaction : Experts discussing the latest breakthroughs in creating robots that can seamlessly and intuitively work alongside humans in various environments, from manufacturing floors to assistive living.

Autonomous vehicles : Visionaries presenting cutting-edge research on perception, planning, and control systems that are driving the evolution of self-driving cars, drones, and other mobile robots.

Robot learning and AI : Influential figures exploring the intersection of robotics and artificial intelligence, showcasing advancements in areas like reinforcement learning, imitation learning, and robot adaptation to novel situations. Medical robotics : Leaders in the field highlighting the transformative impact of robotics in surgery, diagnostics, and rehabilitation, demonstrating innovative robotic platforms and techniques.

Complementing the main conference program, ICRA 2025 will feature a diverse array of workshops and tutorials covering a wide range of topics. These focused sessions offer opportunities for deeper dives into specific areas and hands-on learning experiences. Examples of potential workshops and tutorials include:



Robot manipulation : Exploring advanced techniques in grasping, manipulation planning, and dexterous robot hands.

SLAM and mapping : Delving into the latest algorithms and technologies for simultaneous localization and mapping in diverse environments.

Soft robotics : Investigating the design, control, and applications of robots made from compliant materials.

Ethical considerations in robotics : Discussing the societal implications of increasingly autonomous robots and frameworks for responsible innovation. Robotics for agriculture : Examining the use of robots to improve efficiency and sustainability in farming practices.

The conference will be hosted at the Georgia World Congress Center, conveniently located in downtown Atlanta, providing easy access to a variety of accommodations, dining options, and local attractions.

ICRA 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for anyone invested in the cutting edge of robotics and automation research and development, offering a vital platform for the exchange of ideas that will drive the field forward and ultimately benefit society.

