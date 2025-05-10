Ceasefire Is Welcome But Pakistan Must Eliminate Terrorists On Its Soil: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 10 (IANS) Mukesh Sahani, national president of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), on Saturday, welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and asserted that Pakistan must eliminate terrorism within its own territory.

Taking to social media, Sahani, while expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces, said:“We are proud of the valour, sacrifice and dedication of our army. Jai Hind. Jai Hind Ki Sena. Whenever Pakistan has challenged our sovereignty, it has had to face defeat - be it in 1971, Kargil, or now. Our army has shown unmatched bravery and restraint.”

Sahani pointed out that while Pakistan continued provocations, India refrained from targeting civilian areas and conducted strategic, precision strikes.

He emphasised that the Indian Army's professionalism and discipline have always been evident even under extreme provocation.

“Now that a ceasefire has been declared, Pakistan must introspect. It should channel its resources not into mischief but toward eliminating the terrorist infrastructure on its soil,” he said.

Sahani said the outcome reaffirmed India's resolve and defence capabilities. He added that "restraint has a limit", and the army's actions served as a message to both state and non-state actors sponsoring terrorism.

“Let this be a turning point. If Pakistan truly wants peace, it must act against terror, not just speak of it,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire, stating that a conversation between the DGMOs (Director Generals of Military Operations) of both countries took place at 3:35 PM Saturday.

“Both sides agreed to cease all hostilities - across land, air, and sea - starting from 5:00 PM IST. Orders have been issued for immediate implementation,” Misri said.

He reiterated that India remains committed to peace and regional stability while maintaining zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Further talks between Indian and Pakistani officials are scheduled for May 12 to discuss post-ceasefire protocols,” he added.