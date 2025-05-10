403
Media reports US contemplating lowering China tariffs to 50 percent
(MENAFN) The administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a plan to reduce the high tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, with the New York Post citing sources familiar with the discussions. The reduction could take effect as early as next week and remain in place during ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China.
Senior officials from both countries are scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday to discuss ways to ease tensions, which have led to a de facto trade embargo between the two economic giants. According to sources, the current 145% tariff on Chinese goods could be reduced to between 50% and 54%, with tariffs on goods from neighboring South Asian countries potentially being cut to 25%.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai clarified that any final decision on tariffs would come directly from President Trump, emphasizing that "anything else is pure speculation."
The strained relationship between the US and China stems from Trump’s decision to impose the steepest tariffs ever on Chinese exports, citing national security concerns and a trade imbalance. In retaliation, China has accused the US of “economic bullying” and imposed 125% tariffs on all US imports, along with export controls.
Earlier this week, China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng would meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for trade talks in Switzerland over the weekend. Trump expressed hope earlier this week that the two nations could come to a mutually beneficial agreement.
