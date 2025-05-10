403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leo XIV gets initiated as first American pope
(MENAFN) History was made at the Vatican on Thursday as Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, was elected as the first American pope. Taking the papal name Leo XIV, he greeted thousands from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, offering blessings and a message of peace rooted in the resurrection of Christ.
Previously a missionary in Peru, Prevost served as bishop of Chiclayo and was later appointed by Pope Francis in 2023 as head of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops. His leadership in that influential role positioned him as a leading contender in the papal election.
Pope Leo XIV was chosen on the second day of the conclave by the College of Cardinals, requiring at least 89 votes from the 133 eligible electors. His swift election follows recent precedent: Pope Francis was elected in five ballots, Benedict XVI in four.
Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88, a day after celebrating Easter Mass. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis was the first Jesuit and the first pope from Latin America.
Following the announcement of the new pope, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations, emphasizing the value of continued collaboration between Russia and the Vatican and wishing Leo XIV health and success in his new role.
The announcement came with the traditional “Habemus papam!” as Leo XIV stepped forward to address the world.
Previously a missionary in Peru, Prevost served as bishop of Chiclayo and was later appointed by Pope Francis in 2023 as head of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops. His leadership in that influential role positioned him as a leading contender in the papal election.
Pope Leo XIV was chosen on the second day of the conclave by the College of Cardinals, requiring at least 89 votes from the 133 eligible electors. His swift election follows recent precedent: Pope Francis was elected in five ballots, Benedict XVI in four.
Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88, a day after celebrating Easter Mass. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis was the first Jesuit and the first pope from Latin America.
Following the announcement of the new pope, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations, emphasizing the value of continued collaboration between Russia and the Vatican and wishing Leo XIV health and success in his new role.
The announcement came with the traditional “Habemus papam!” as Leo XIV stepped forward to address the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment