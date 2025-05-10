403
Pakistan Strikes Back, Targeting India's Military Installations
(MENAFN) The Pakistani military announced early Saturday that it launched retaliatory strikes targeting military installations within India. According to the army, a missile storage site in India's Beas region was destroyed as part of "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos," meaning "Iron Wall."
Islamabad stated these actions were in response to New Delhi's "Operation Sindoor," which Pakistan claims resulted in the deaths of 33 individuals and injuries to 62 others during strikes inside Pakistan on May 6.
"All those (Indian) air bases from where Pakistan was attacked (on May 6) are being attacked simultaneously," reported a broadcaster, citing military sources. The broadcaster also claimed, "Pakistani drones are flying over Indian capital New Delhi."
The broadcaster further stated that the Pakistani army “is using its Al-Fatah missiles, named after Pakistani children killed in Indian military strikes on the intervening night of May 6 and 7” in these attacks.
As of yet, there has been no official response from New Delhi.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority, which also oversees nuclear operations, later today.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news outlet that Pakistan's strikes were a "last resort" following what he described as India's "continued escalations." He added, "When and where will it stop, it all depends what India wants."
Tensions between the two nations have heightened since India's announcement of "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday. New Delhi asserted that this operation targeted "terrorist infrastructure at nine sites" within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
These Indian strikes followed an attack on April 22 at a Pahalgam tourist site in India-administered Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. New Delhi alleged "cross-border links" to the attack, a claim Pakistan has denied, offering a neutral probe with third-party monitoring.
Following the launch of "Operation Sindoor," New Delhi stated it was exercising its "right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks." Pakistan reported 33 deaths from the Indian missile strikes and cross-border firing.
Foreign Minister Dar stated that Pakistani forces had neutralized approximately 80 Israeli-made Harop drones launched by India in the past 48 hours.
The broadcaster also reported that “Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India’s S-400 system in Adampur.”
Earlier, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry stated in a midnight news conference that "India fired missiles at Pakistan Air Force airbases, including the Noor Khan Airbase near the capital Islamabad," adding that "a majority of them were intercepted by Pakistan's air defense systems."
Pakistan has since closed its national airspace.
