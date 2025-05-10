The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Launches Instant Grazing License Service Via 'TAMM' Platform To Protect Pastures

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched an instant service to obtain a grazing license for eligible individuals through the 'TAMM' platform. The Agency also announced the start of the grazing season in the emirate, which will run from 15 May to 15 October, 2025. The launch of the service falls within the requirements of implementing Law No. (11) of 2020 regulating grazing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its executive regulations.

As the competent authority for environmental affairs in Abu Dhabi, EAD seeks to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources in accordance with the highest environmental standards, while meeting the needs of the local community and preserving pastoralism as a traditional practice and an integral part of the UAE's national identity.

Based on the executive regulations of the Grazing Regulation Law, EAD issues licenses to camel owners and breeders who meet specific criteria. To obtain a camel grazing license, the applicant must be a UAE citizen, at least 21 years' old, and employ a ranger for the camels whom must be at least 18 years' old. The applicant must also have a valid livestock inventory certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Camel owners and breeders can apply for a grazing license through the 'Tamm' platform via the platform's official website:

License holders are required to graze in open wilderness areas and to stay at least two kilometres away from nature reserves, forests, residential and private areas, military and petroleum facilities, roads and prohibited areas. They are also required not to leave camels grazing without the supervision of a ranger and to adhere to the grazing period specified in the license.

Camel breeders and owners who have a grazing license must adhere to several environmental requirements, including not introducing invasive plants, animals or any harmful substances into grazing areas. They must not uproot, burn, move, cut, destroy, harvest, remove or collect grazing plants or any part thereof in those areas, and undertake to not harm biodiversity or cause any environmental damage. Leaving fences, tools, materials or other waste is prohibited in the grazing areas, and they must not approach water well sites. The use of bicycles, cars, or any type of vehicle or machinery that negatively impacts the vegetation cover is not permitted. Transferring the grazing license to another person is also prohibited.

The Agency has coordinated with several relevant entities to ensure smooth access to the service via the 'TAMM' platform. This coordination underscores the Agency's commitment to the wise leadership's directive of providing efficient and prompt environmental licensing services.

The Agency recognises the valuable role of the local community in sharing their traditional grazing knowledge and experiences with its specialists. This collaboration informs the planning and formulation of effective grazing policies, legislation and procedures.

