US, China Seek to Ease Trade War
(MENAFN) The United States and China are engaging in top-level discussions in Switzerland on Saturday in an attempt to reduce growing commercial frictions driven by reciprocal heavy duties, an expert shared with a news agency, noting this marks a crucial moment for international commerce and that "ending the tariff war will be a lengthy process."
Rahmi Incekara, an economics lecturer at Bahcesehir University in Istanbul, pointed out that both countries’ openness to "resume diplomacy"—taking into account China's priorities alongside the expectations of American businesses and consumers—is "a significant development."
This key diplomatic meeting in Geneva marks the first official in-person encounter between US and Chinese leadership since United States Leader Donald Trump introduced a 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports back in April.
Heading the American delegation will be Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng will represent China.
The primary focus of these discussions will be tariff relief and addressing trade imbalances.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by Washington.
The Ministry emphasized the necessity for the US to deliver clear and equitable proposals, given the widespread disruption its tariffs have caused to global commerce.
Experts observe that the two economic powerhouses are formally attempting to find shared solutions to ease tensions, even as global investors shift toward riskier investments.
