403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Premier Appeals for German Support
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal convened on Friday with Germany’s recently instated Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Lviv, where he appealed for sustained backing from Berlin and prompt action on the forthcoming series of EU penalties targeting Russia.
Posting on X, Shmyhal conveyed that he "welcomed Wadephul’s appointment" and shared optimism for sustained collaboration with Germany’s new administration.
He emphasized the critical nature of Germany’s influence within the European Union, especially in relation to enforcing penalties.
“We expect the 17th package of EU sanctions to be implemented soon,” he remarked.
Shmyhal offered gratitude to German enterprises operating within Ukraine and advocated for continued investment to aid the nation’s rebuilding efforts.
He acknowledged Germany’s military, economic, and humanitarian assistance and voiced gratitude for the solidarity shown by the German public.
Posting on X, Shmyhal conveyed that he "welcomed Wadephul’s appointment" and shared optimism for sustained collaboration with Germany’s new administration.
He emphasized the critical nature of Germany’s influence within the European Union, especially in relation to enforcing penalties.
“We expect the 17th package of EU sanctions to be implemented soon,” he remarked.
Shmyhal offered gratitude to German enterprises operating within Ukraine and advocated for continued investment to aid the nation’s rebuilding efforts.
He acknowledged Germany’s military, economic, and humanitarian assistance and voiced gratitude for the solidarity shown by the German public.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment