‘Bharat Does Not Flinch & Forget’: Kanada Actor Hails PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 10 (IANS) Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan.

“As the nation salutes the triumph of Operation Sindoor, I write to you with deep admiration. It was not just a response, it was a statement. A bold, decisive message to the world that Bharat does not flinch, Bharat does not forget, and Bharat always rises,” Sudeep wrote.

“In you, we see a leader who doesn't just guide with words, but with conviction. The clarity and confidence with which this operation was carried out reflect the very spirit of our civilisation, which has always been fearless, dharmic, and resolute.”

The actor said that every Kannadiga, and the entire Kannada film industry, stands firmly with the Prime Minister.“We draw inspiration from your courage.”

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, the defence forces have demonstrated unmatched precision, discipline, and bravery.“Their success is our pride. We stand united as one people, one voice, one nation. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka. Jai Bharat.”

Sudeep has also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to him, paying condolences on the death of his mother, gave him strength.

“I wish to thank you for the deeply moving condolence letter on the passing of my mother, Smt. Saroja Sanjeev. In that moment of personal loss, your words offered strength and compassion that I will carry with me forever.”

Sudeep concluded his letter by saying,“With pride and solidarity.”

Sudeep, also known as Kichcha Sudeepa, is an Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter, singer and television presenter, who primarily works in Kannada cinema.

He has also worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He has been hosting the television reality show Big Boss in Kannada. He has acted with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Dabang 3' and shared screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the 'Rann' movie.