The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week Of 5 May, 2025

The Times reported on May 8 that the UK government is set to invest £10 million in research to explore whether Arctic sea ice can be artificially thickened. Led by scientists from the Universities of Cambridge, Manchester, UCL, Washington and Arizona State, the project involves pumping seawater onto winter ice so it can freeze and increase thickness. Initial field trials are set to begin in Canada and run over three winters. If successful and ecologically sound, later experiments may expand to cover larger areas to study the potential impact on summer melt and regional warming. (The Times )

Take 1 : Aspirations for geo-engineering projects in the Arctic are not new, but formal budget allocation by a (non-Arctic) government marks a significant development. In response to the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice, various (contested) geoengineering projects have emerged over the years. For instance, the Arctic Ice Project attempted to spread reflective silica microspheres to increase the ice albedo rate. However, the project ceased operations in early 2025 over environmental concerns and food chain disruptions. Sea thickening projects are also not new. Real Ice, a UK start-up, have conducted field trials in Canada, demonstrating the potential of ice thickening but also highlighting challenges in scalability and ecological impact. Critics argue that such interventions may have unintended consequences, including disruptions to local ecosystems and weather patterns. Several scientists expressed their concerns in a report about the dangers of polar geoengineering, which emphasizes the need for comprehensive assessments before deploying such techniques in sensitive polar environments. Moreover, there is a concern that focusing on technological fixes could divert attention from essential emission reduction efforts. Proponents, however, contend that small-scale experiments can provide valuable data to inform future strategies. The UK's approach, under the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), aims to balance innovation with caution, ensuring rigorous environmental assessments and community consultations accompany any field trials. As such, the potential benefits should be weighed against the risks, ensuring that such interventions, if environmentally sound, complement rather than replace climate mitigation strategies. (BBC , CNN , Research Gate , The Times )

US Shipbuilders Join Forces to Speed Up Arctic Icebreaker Delivery

gCaptain announced on May 6 that Bollinger Shipyards and Edison Chouest Offshore announced the formation of the United Shipbuilding Alliance, a strategic partnership to accelerate the production of icebreakers for US Arctic operations by offering an all-encompassing solution that integrates design, construction, and delivery. The alliance has proposed a 33-month delivery timeline for Arctic Security Cutters using a commercial shipbuilding model. (gCaptain )

Take 2 : The formation of the United Shipbuilding Alliance marks a significant development in addressing the aging US icebreaker fleet. In July 2024, one of the nation's two operational icebreakers, the USCGC Healy, suffered a fire that led to the cancellation of its Arctic mission. The other vessel, the USCGC Polar Star, is a 49-year-old vessel requiring extensive maintenance to remain operational. Earlier last month, it was reported that the Polar Star entered the final phase of its life extension program. This highlights the significant shortcomings and fragility of the US' current limited and outdated icebreaker fleet. In contrast, Russia maintains a fleet of approximately 40 icebreakers, including nuclear-powered vessels, enabling it to assert significant influence over Arctic routes and resources. China and Japan, despite their geographic distance, have also invested in Arctic icebreaking capabilities, signaling a notable disparity in Arctic assets placing the US at a disadvantage. However, through initiatives like the United Shipbuilding Alliance, combined with broader efforts like the trilateral agreement between the US, Canada, and Finland – referred to as the ICE Pact – the US is seeking to balance this disparity and rapidly expand its icebreaker fleet. By collaborating with allies and leveraging commercial expertise, the US endeavors to reassert its presence and safeguard its interests in the Arctic's rapidly evolving security landscape. (gCaptain , gCaptain , Sustainability Times , The Maritime Executive )

Finnish Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rovaniemi Airport in Lapland

Eye on the Arctic shared on May 7 that a Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rovaniemi Airport in Finnish Lapland during air show rehearsals. The Finnish Defense Forces stated that the pilot ejected safely and was recovered by rescue services. The crash occurred on Wednesday around 10:15am, with no injuries reported on the ground. Emergency services responded and the road to the airport was closed. Civilian flights remain unaffected and the Finnish Air Force, together with local police, is investigating the cause. (Eye on the Arctic )

Take 3 : As the Arctic is becoming an increasingly contentious space, militarization of the region is rising rapidly. While Arctic states understandably seek the capabilities to defend their Arctic territories, a higher military presence also entails serious challenges. The Arctic's unique environment is exceptionally sensitive to disturbances. Military operations contribute to increased greenhouse gas emissions, with aircraft alone accounting for a significant portion of operational emissions in the region. This further exacerbates the already far-reaching effects of climate change in the region while also increasing the risk of accidents. In addition to the extensive the environmental impact of such accidents, the Arctic's harsh terrain poses significant challenges for search and rescue operations. Limited infrastructure, extreme weather conditions, and vast distances can hinder timely emergency responses, putting both ecosystems and human lives at risk. Moreover, the expansion of military infrastructure often necessitates the construction of bases, airstrips, and support facilities, leading to habitat fragmentation and increased human activity in previously undisturbed areas. This threatens biodiversity and can potentially disrupt the traditional lifestyles of Indigenous communities who rely on the land. The increased noise and presence of military operations can also disturb wildlife migration patterns and breeding grounds. As such, it is imperative that security interests are balanced with environmental stewardship and consideration for the well-being of its inhabitants. (Eye on the Arctic , Responsible Statecraft , The Barents Observer )

White House Cuts Off Arctic Climate Data Services

Alaska Beacon reported on May 7 that the Trump administration has discontinued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) services that provide data on Arctic sea ice, snowpack, and glaciers. NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information ended support for several key datasets, including historical sea ice records, glacier inventories, and snowpack properties. The National Snow and Ice Data Center, which relies on this data, announced that its updates will now be limited to basic levels. (Alaska Beacon )

Take 4 : By halting support for datasets that track sea ice extent, glacier inventories, and snowpack properties, the US is effectively weakening one of the world's most critical early warning systems for climate change. The phenomenon of Arctic amplification, where warming occurs up to four times the global average rate, has far-reaching effects, including sea-level rise and altered weather patterns across the world. Discontinuing the data services of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compromises the ability to monitor these changes accurately. While other organizations such as the EU's Copernicus program and Japan's JAXA provide valuable data, the loss of NOAA's datasets presents a gap in data continuity which could impede global climate models and forecasts that rely on consistent and long-term data to accurately predict future climate scenarios. Trump's decision to cut off NOAA's datasets aligns with the broader termination of other climate-related programs in the US. However, these actions not only affect domestic climate resilience but will also diminish the US' leadership role in global climate science and its understanding of the Arctic environment. As the US seeks to reinforce its posture in the Arctic, the cessation of NOAA's Arctic data services can thus be considered counterproductive to its regional aspirations. In order to effectively navigate the High North, it is essential to understand its environmental dynamics, for which data collection is key. While states like China, India, Turkey and Japan are increasing their scientific enquiries in the Arctic, the US is actively undermining its own regional posture. (Alaska Beacon , EOS , Inside Climate News , The Guardian )

Russia and China Announce Progress on Northern Sea Route Development

As reported by The Barents Observer on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping that notable progress has been made in the development and commercial use of the Northern Sea Route. Putin noted that cargo volumes between Russia and China via the Arctic are growing annually and that new logistical hubs are being created. (The Barents Observer )

Take 5 : Russia and China's intensified collaboration on developing the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reflects their strategic interest in capitalizing on the opportunities presented by receding Arctic sea ice. The Route's accessibility is enhanced by Russia's investments in nuclear-powered icebreakers and port infrastructure, with the goal of enabling year-round navigation. For China, the route offers an important alternative to diversify from traditional trade routes like the Malacca Strait, often regarded as China's“Achilles' heel” in the event of a conflict over Taiwan. A significant portion of Chinese trade goes through this strait and the US – Taiwan's prime ally – could consider a naval blockade, which could undermine Beijing's economic stability. As such, establishing a secure and independent Arctic corridor is of growing strategic importance to China. However, the economic potential of the NSR comes with significant environmental concerns. Increased shipping traffic contributes to regional pollution and disturbances to marine ecosystems. Oil spills, particularly involving heavy fuel oil, is notably difficult to clean up in Arctic conditions, which poses long-term ecological threats. Furthermore, the combustion of heavy fuel oil emits large amounts of black carbon, a pollutant that darkens ice surfaces and reduces their ability to reflect sunlight. This accelerates ice melt and contributes significantly to Arctic warming. Moreover, the environmental protection standards of Russia and China differ from those of other Arctic states. While the Arctic Council promotes stringent environmental safeguards, Russia and China's approaches are often more lenient, focusing on economic development over ecological preservation, which can further reinforce environmental degradation. It thus remains to be seen how these states will balance economic ambition with environmental responsibility. (Newsweek , ScienceDirect , Swedish National China Centre , The Barents Observer )

