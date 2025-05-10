403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Announces Next Round of Indirect Nuclear Talks with U.S. in Oman
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, announced Friday that the next round of indirect discussions with the United States concerning Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of Washington's sanctions will take place in Oman on Sunday. The exact timing of the meeting is expected to be released by Omani officials.
Speaking to a newspaper during a visit to Mashhad, Araghchi confirmed, "Our Omani friends asked our opinion about setting the next meeting date on Sunday, and we announced our consent. Apparently, they have spoken to the other side, and up to this moment, the negotiations are scheduled to be held on Sunday."
Despite Iran's principled and fixed stance in the negotiations, Araghchi pointed out that the U.S. has been conveying contradictory messages. He stressed that Iran would firmly adhere to its "clear" positions during the upcoming talks.
Prior to the Oman meeting, Araghchi stated he would travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday for discussions on regional matters and the indirect Iran-U.S. talks. In Doha, he is also scheduled to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit.
This upcoming session in Muscat marks the fourth attempt at indirect dialogue between the two nations. Previous rounds were held in Muscat on April 12 and April 26, and in Rome on April 19. A fourth meeting initially planned for May 3 in Rome was delayed due to "logistical reasons," according to Omani sources.
Speaking to a newspaper during a visit to Mashhad, Araghchi confirmed, "Our Omani friends asked our opinion about setting the next meeting date on Sunday, and we announced our consent. Apparently, they have spoken to the other side, and up to this moment, the negotiations are scheduled to be held on Sunday."
Despite Iran's principled and fixed stance in the negotiations, Araghchi pointed out that the U.S. has been conveying contradictory messages. He stressed that Iran would firmly adhere to its "clear" positions during the upcoming talks.
Prior to the Oman meeting, Araghchi stated he would travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday for discussions on regional matters and the indirect Iran-U.S. talks. In Doha, he is also scheduled to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit.
This upcoming session in Muscat marks the fourth attempt at indirect dialogue between the two nations. Previous rounds were held in Muscat on April 12 and April 26, and in Rome on April 19. A fourth meeting initially planned for May 3 in Rome was delayed due to "logistical reasons," according to Omani sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment