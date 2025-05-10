403
Germany imposes stricter border control regulations
(MENAFN) Germany’s newly formed government has implemented stricter border control measures, signaling a major policy shift on immigration and fulfilling a central campaign pledge of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was elected chancellor on his second attempt in parliament on Tuesday. He had vowed to halt illegal immigration immediately upon taking office. On Wednesday, newly appointed Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt issued an order barring asylum applications at all of Germany’s land borders.
In a letter obtained by Bild, Dobrindt directed Federal Police chief Dieter Romann to disregard a 2015 directive issued by then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, which allowed mass entry of migrants during Europe’s refugee crisis. Dobrindt formally revoked Merkel’s policy, calling for much stricter enforcement at the borders.
While Germany will not completely shut its borders, authorities are now required to deny entry to unauthorized migrants at land crossings. Exceptions will be made for vulnerable individuals, including children and pregnant women, Dobrindt noted in a press briefing.
To support the new policy, Germany will deploy an additional 2,000 to 3,000 officers to reinforce the 11,000 federal police already stationed along its borders. Dobrindt assured that the increased enforcement would not overly burden neighboring countries, with discussions already underway.
Germany shares a 3,700-kilometer land border with nine nations, including EU partners like Poland, France, Austria, and the Netherlands—all of which are part of the Schengen Zone, where border-free travel is generally allowed.
Migration remains a contentious political issue in Germany. Local governments frequently report being overwhelmed by the number of asylum seekers, which is straining resources. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has pushed for a complete immigration halt, was recently labeled a “confirmed extremist group” by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV. The party has challenged the designation in court.
Despite a decline in yearly figures, Germany still received over 237,000 asylum applications in 2024—roughly one-fourth of all applications filed across the EU—underscoring its status as the bloc’s primary destination for migrants.
