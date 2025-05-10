403
US assistance procedure in Gaza more catastrophic than realized
(MENAFN) A recent investigation has revealed that the U.S. military’s 2024 humanitarian aid operation in Gaza, dubbed Operation Neptune Solace, suffered from more injuries, equipment damage, and operational setbacks than publicly admitted at the time.
The mission was initiated under then-President Joe Biden after Israel refused to expand ground access for humanitarian deliveries into Gaza. To bypass this obstacle, the U.S. constructed a temporary offshore pier and floating causeway, allowing aid to be offloaded from ships without entering Israeli or Gazan ports.
Although the Pentagon had acknowledged weather-related difficulties and minor damage to the pier, a report from the Department of Defense Inspector General released last week highlighted far more serious issues. The report documented 62 personnel injuries and confirmed the death of Army Sergeant Quandarius Stanley, who sustained critical injuries aboard a Navy vessel in May 2024 and passed away five months later.
The investigation criticized both the Army and Navy for failing to meet preparedness standards for their watercraft units. It stated that neither branch adequately trained or equipped forces according to joint operational standards, and it blamed the Transportation Command for poor logistics planning and inadequate drills.
The operation cost the U.S. approximately $230 million, with an additional $31 million spent on repairing over two dozen damaged vessels and equipment. Despite its three-month duration, the pier was only operational for about 20 days, raising concerns about the mission’s overall effectiveness.
During the brief window of activity, around 20 million pounds of food and aid were delivered—an amount aid organizations argue Gaza needs daily to prevent famine.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened dramatically following Israel’s military campaign in response to the 2023 Hamas attacks. Israel stands accused of indiscriminate bombings, targeting civilian infrastructure, and blocking aid, which international groups claim has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths and severe shortages of essentials.
Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly condemned both Israel and the U.S. for obstructing ground aid routes, dismissing Washington’s alternative approaches like the pier as politically driven and insufficient.
