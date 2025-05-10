403
Authorities Obtain Hundreds of Documents in Maradona’s Death Probe
(MENAFN) Authorities investigating the passing of iconic Argentine footballer Diego Maradona have obtained a substantial amount of new evidence, including 300 medical documents and over 500 emails, from the medical facility where he received treatment, news outlets reported Wednesday.
Acting on a request from prosecutors, police in Buenos Aires province executed a raid on the Los Olivos clinic, where Maradona spent his final days in November 2020.
This early morning operation was prompted by inconsistencies that emerged during court testimony between Pablo Dimitroff, the clinic's medical director, and Fernando Villarejo, the head of its intensive care unit.
During the police action, officials engaged with clinic representatives and legal counsel for Swiss Medical, the company that owns the facility. Authorities stated that the objective was to retrieve treatment records from the period between November 3 and 11, 2020, which had not been previously presented to the court.
Seven individuals, including Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, are currently facing accusations of negligence that allegedly contributed to the football star's death.
Maradona, widely regarded as one of football's all-time greats, passed away on November 25, 2020, in Tigre, Buenos Aires province, due to acute pulmonary edema resulting from chronic heart failure.
